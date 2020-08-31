KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Patrice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Patrice, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Patrice is a 6-year-old tan lab mix who has been at the shelter for about 3.5 weeks.
She is shy at first but once she warms up she will become anyone’s best friend. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her shots.
Patrice’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 31, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Banner
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.