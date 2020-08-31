Lubbock woman drowns while swimming at Lake Brownwood

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman drowned while swimming on Saturday afternoon at Lake Brownwood, according to Lake Patrol Chief Troy Henderson.
The 62-year-old woman was wearing a life jacket while swimming, and was found by family members just before 1 p.m.
Chief Henderson says the woman owns a house on the lake.
Her life jacket was spotted at Minton’s Draw, near the state park. She was still wearing the life jacket when she was found.
The woman’s name has not been released to the media at this time.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating the drowning.
