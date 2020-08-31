Patrick Mahomes celebrates birthday by giving to South Plains Food Bank, others

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech star quarterback, now Super Bowl LIV MVP, Patrick Mahomes will celebrate his 25th birthday this year virtually on Wednesday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. CDT.
The event is hosted by Mahomes charity, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The event will help raise funds for 15 charitable organizations including South Plains Food Bank, here in Lubbock.
The virtually party is free to attend and participate online. There will be appearances by actor Paul Rudd, music icon Quincy Jones, and several of Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs teammates.
The event will also include a live auction for memorabilia and other prizes. The foundation has set a goal to collect 1,500 donations at a minimum of $15 dollars to raise money for the charities.
A full list of the charities benefitting from the event are: Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City, Boys & Girls Club of East Texas, Child Protection Center, Children’s Advocacy Center, Communities in Schools South Plains, East Texas Food Bank, Feed Northland Kids, Harvesters, Healing Pathway, Kansas Children’s Service League, KC Police Athletic League, South Plains Food Bank, Sunflower House, Uncover KC and Youth Volunteer Corp.
For more details on the event you can head to their site for more details.
