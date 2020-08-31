Slight severe storm threat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Finally, a break in the heat for the South Plains and some much needed rain likely for most of the area.
With a weak cold front moving through the region there will be showers and a few storms through the evening hours. A few of the storms may approach severe levels with 1″ size hail and high winds over 60 mph. There will be some intense and frequent lightning with the stronger storms.
Otherwise, the storms will be less intense and later tonight it will be showers more than storms.
Rainfall amounts should be good with some storms, possibly near one inch, while others will produce from a tenth of an inch to ¾ inch.
Your temperatures will cool to the low to mid 60s while the afternoon highs will stay in the 80s through Wednesday. Rain and clouds will keep temps below normal through at least Wednesday and possibly through Friday.
As the week progresses the rain chances will decrease and the afternoon temperatures will return to around 90 degrees.
