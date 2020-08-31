Storms, rain, and some heat relief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few changes in our weather were noted this weekend. A little more cloud cover and a return of spotty storms and rain showers. Lubbock was hot, but didn’t record another triple-digit day. Changes in our weather will be quite notable the next few days. My forecast includes a few storms, wide-spread rain showers, and some heat relief.
Sprinkles are possible under a mostly cloudy sky this morning. Rain amounts generally will be a trace to a couple hundredths of an inch.
Isolated thunderstorms and scattered rain showers are likely to develop late today as a cold front edges into the South Plains area. The chance of rain at any single location will remain low through the evening.
Thunderstorm activity tomorrow is likely to be limited, and then mainly to the eastern viewing area. Rain showers and occasional thunder, however, will increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday into Wednesday. During that period there will be a good chance of rain at your location.
While a few areas may receive heavy rainfall - greater than an inch - many areas may end up with less than half an inch. That would still be very good for the viewing area.
The cold front, clouds and showers will keep temperatures lower than recent days and weeks. Highs today will range from the mid-80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the upper 90s in the far southeastern viewing area.
Highs Tuesday will range from the mid-80s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 90s in the south.
There will be even more change in temperatures Wednesday. Lows will range from the upper 50s in the far northwest viewing area to the upper 60s in the far southeast. Highs will range from the low-80s in the far northwestern viewing area to the upper 80s in the far southeastern viewing area.
In addition to the above signs of change, take a look today at our First Alert Interactive Radar, specifically the Northern Rockies. The Idaho, Montana, Wyoming area. Shades of blue. That’s snow on the radar.
In case you missed it, our Interactive Radar is free to use, totally under your control, and available 24-7 here on our Weather Page (after closing this story scroll down a bit) and in the KCBD Weather App (download from your app/play store).
