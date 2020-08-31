TPWD: Dove season begins September 1

Dove hunters should purchase their new 2020-21 Texas hunting license prior to hitting the field this fall. Along with their hunting license, those hunting dove must have the migratory game bird endorsement and be HIP-certified. Be sure to accurately answer the HIP questions when getting certified, and, if a vendor does not ask you questions about your hunting activity last season, please ask that they do so. It’s also required by law that hunters have proof of their completion of a hunter education course.