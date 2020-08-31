UMC EMS staff and nurses return home after serving in Southeastern Texas during Hurricane Laura

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last Monday, UMC EMS crews including 7 paramedics and a mechanic loaded up several vehicles
and headed to Southeastern Texas to Beaumont, near Houston. Today, they’re back home.
While they were down there, their mission was to help evacuate the most vulnerable: nursing home patients.
“We moved a lot of patients more inland towards the Houston area. During the hurricane, we waited out the storm in the Houston area and then after the hurricane, we moved back to Beaumont and sat in the staging area for a few days,” said Tyson Powers, a paramedic and shift chief.
They took multiple trips back and forth with their biggest group of patients transporting 17 at a time in the multi-patient vehicle. For Powers and the other paramedics, they said they loved doing what they do best on this trip: helping others in crisis.
UMC nurses from several departments also served in Southeastern Texas and returned to Lubbock on Monday.
“All of us got into this job because we really love to help people and serve our area and communities. And then, to be able to serve the state as as whole and our fellow Texans, it was amazing. We enjoyed our opportunity and were glad we had the opportunity to go out and help.”
They packed more than they needed- using mostly cannulas and oxygen delivery equipment. But this crew, who also helped during Hurricane Harvey, knows that with a hurricane, anything can happen and one needs to be ready at a moment’s notice.
“But all of the people were great to us and we were well taken care of and everyone was extremely grateful we were there. It was a great opportunity and we were so glad to be able to serve.”
