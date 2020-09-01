Celebration of life for Kelly Plasker taking place this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A celebration of life for the late Kelly Plasker is set to take place on Saturday in Lubbock.
Beginning Saturday, September 5, friends and family will honor the life of Kelly at Lake Ridge Chapel at 10 a.m., at 6025 82nd Street.
Those organizing the event say face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation, in support of the health of the family.
The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net.
City Bank has organized a Kelly Plasker Memorial Fund to support her children. All funds donated will go directly to Bailey and Spencer to help with current, future, and education needs.
A GoFundMe link has also been established, you can find more information here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jt63s-justice-for-kelly
Staff with Lake Ridge chapel and Memorial designers say those in attendance are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
You can read all the details at the website here: https://memorialdesigners.net/obituary/kelly-diane-plasker/
