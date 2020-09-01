Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

COVID causes Tech Athletics budget cuts, county death count reaches 100, Trump to visit Kenosha

By Michael Cantu | September 1, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Texas Tech Athletics is cutting 40 jobs and reducing salaries because of the pandemic.

The Lubbock County COVID-related death toll has now reached 100 people.

Damage from Hurricane Laura could reach $20 billion in Texas and Louisiana.

Firefighters in California say they are making progress in containing massive wildfires in the state.

President Donald Trump is headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin today.

  • He will visit with law enforcement and inspect the damage caused during recent protests.
  • The president will not visit with the family of Jacob Blake, the man paralyzed in a police shooting.
  • Read more here: Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

