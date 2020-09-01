Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas Tech Athletics is cutting 40 jobs and reducing salaries because of the pandemic.
- The university projects a $25 million shortfall compared to last year.
- The cuts go into effect at the end of the month.
- Read more here: Texas Tech Athletics: 40 positions cut because of COVID-19
The Lubbock County COVID-related death toll has now reached 100 people.
- The city added 88 new cases of COVID in its latest update.
- There are currently 1,750 active cases.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 88 new cases, 36 new recoveries and two deaths
Damage from Hurricane Laura could reach $20 billion in Texas and Louisiana.
- More than 36,000 people are still without power in Texas and another 260,000 are without power in Louisiana.
- At least 17 deaths are being blamed on Laura.
- Read more here: Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura
Firefighters in California say they are making progress in containing massive wildfires in the state.
- They are now fighting 18 major wildfires. At this time last week it was near double that amount.
- This weekend, weather is expected to be hotter, which may make response efforts difficult.
- Read more here: California fire crews, aided by cooler weather, report ‘great progress’ against LNU, SCU lightning complex fires
President Donald Trump is headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin today.
- He will visit with law enforcement and inspect the damage caused during recent protests.
- The president will not visit with the family of Jacob Blake, the man paralyzed in a police shooting.
- Read more here: Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions
