Generator tests caused UMC power outage, hospital continues to divert patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center in Lubbock is currently diverting patients from its hospital because of a power failure.
The hospital sent out a notice just after 7:30 a.m.
The hospital says it was testing one of its power generators earlier this morning and tried to switch back to regular power, which caused the internal power failure. Because of that, power was lost to the main hospital building.
The hospital is cancelling all elective surgeries for today and visitation is being limited.
UMC is unable to get any inbound calls to its regular phone number. However, it’s visitor phone number, 806-776-3423, is still receiving phone calls.
Lubbock Power & Light says the outage at UMC is internal and should not affect any LP&L customers.
Staff at UMC does not know how long the outage will last but are working to resolve the issue.
“Multiple UMC teams are working diligently to ensure patient safety,” the hospital released in an official statement. “Patients in affected room shave been relocated to units with power.”
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
