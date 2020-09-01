KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lyric

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lyric, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an 8-month-old lab-shepherd mix.
She is a very cautious dog who will need an owner who is extra patient. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Lyric’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Sept. 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
