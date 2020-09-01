Lubbock man indicted for online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Skyler James Hill, 23, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
According to a police report, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Hill initiated a conversation with a profile on an app called ’SKOUT’.
The person Hill started talking to was an undercover detective.
The conversation between Hill and the “minor” moved to text messages.
In the police report, Hill found out the “girl” was 16 and living with her parents.
Hill tried multiple times to get her to send nude photographs and to meet him anywhere for sex.
Hill suggested in a car or in an alley somewhere.
After the conversation, officials issued an arrest warrant for him.
Skyler James Hill is not currently in jail.
