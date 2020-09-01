Police identify victim in deadly Lamesa shooting

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of South Akron in Lamesa around 4:45 a.m. Investigators have learned there was a large party at the residence. There were 20 to 30 people there at the time.
The first call to police was a report of shots fired with one person injured. The second call was about shots fired and one person deceased.
When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Jessie Joe Vasquez Jr. had been shot multiple times. An autopsy has been scheduled.
The second person shot was taken to the Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa by a private vehicle. He was then taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Police say the 21-year-old was shot three times. He has had at least one surgery, but his condition is not known as of this report. His name has not been released.
Police are investigating the shooting as a murder and no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made.
According to the Lamesa Press Reporter, funeral services for Vasquez Jr. have been set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Christ the Rock Church. Viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 at Gonzales Funeral Home.
