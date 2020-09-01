Rain for much of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms brought rain to many locations yesterday and overnight. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will bring additional rainfall to many locations today through tomorrow.
This morning’s showers continue to weaken and/or move eastward out of the KCBD viewing area. This will leave the area mostly cloudy this morning.
Scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are likely to return this afternoon. Coverage should increase tonight. Additional showers and a few storms are likely tomorrow, Wednesday. There is a good chance there will be some rain at most spots in the KCBD viewing area at some point during that period.
Rain totals through Wednesday night will range from just a few hundredths to greater than an inch. The lightest amounts will be in the western viewing area with the heaviest in the east.
Marginally severe storms are possible, with intense lightning, downpours, and damaging wind gusts. Conditions, however, are not supportive of widespread severe weather. I expected the strongest storms to be very limited in number and coverage.
Highs today will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 89°, which is the average high for September 1.
Lows tonight will be in the 60s.
Highs tomorrow will be a little lower, from near 80 degrees to the upper 80s. My forecast Wednesday high for Lubbock is 84°.
