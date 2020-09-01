San Angelo man indicted for double murder in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Wilson, 25, of San Angelo is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center after being indicted on a charge of murder.
On July 8 around 9 p.m., 25-year-old Edward Wilson was taken into custody without incident in San Angelo, Texas, for the murders of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs.
The shooting happened on July 1, 2020 in the 300 block of Beech Ave. in Lubbock.
According to the arrest warrant for Wilson, one of the residents came home to find Carson and Tubbs were dead and had been shot. Police were called and the Lubbock Metro Special Crimes unit was called out to investigate.
The warrant says Carson was supposed to meet with two people from San Angelo to sell them “crack.” Those two men have been identified as Wilson and Bobby Gasca.
The warrant also says a witness was walking in the area when he saw a white 4-door car pull into the driveway to the house. He recognized the car to be Carson’s, but an unknown person got out of the passenger side of the vehicle. He then saw an unknown person get out of the passenger side of a small SUV that had been waiting for Carson and Tubbs to arrive.
The witness says the driver was an Hispanic female with long hair. The passenger went into the house and less than five minutes later, he heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the house. He saw the man run from the house to the small SUV. The SUV quickly left the area with no lights on.
Wilson’s bond has been set at $500,000.
