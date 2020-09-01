Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team stands with protesting football players

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Women’s Basketball team say they are standing alongside student athletes with the football team at Texas Tech and other schools across the country, in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.
Dozens of players with the Lady Raiders posted their statement to social media, saying: “the sad truths for the Black community reach home for many people in our Lady Raider program.”
The statement says the economic, social and political oppression of Black communities “has impacted many of our personal lives and we are here to educate, share our stories, concerns and of our planned action to create change beginning in our community here in Lubbock.”
The team says the players have put together plans to open a dialogue with Tech’s student athletes to “use their voice to turn our sadness and anger into purpose.”
Players with Texas Tech’s football team announced Thursday night they would be taking a stand for the Black Lives Matter movement, committing themselves to working towards change on campus and the community. President Lawrence Schovanec announced Friday that the University supports their student athletes.
