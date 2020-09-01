LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the South Plains. The watch covers the counties of Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Floyd, Motely, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens and King counties until 10 pm. There is a chance for isolated storms with 1 inch size hail and winds of 60 mph and heavy rain.
Storms will return to most of the area overnight through mid-day tomorrow with the potential for storms to produce strong winds, some hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain.
Storms will move from the west to the east to northeast as they move across the region tonight and tomorrow.
During the day Wednesday rain will decrease from the west to the east.
As for temperatures it will be cooler for the area tomorrow and Thursday. I expect afternoon temps in the 80s for most of the region tomorrow and returning to upper 80s on Thursday and around 90 degrees on Friday.
