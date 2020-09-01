Trump administration invests $4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in rural Texas

“USDA understands that safe and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is vital for our rural communities and the investment announced today in the city of Seagraves demonstrates our commitment to improving essential water services that will enhance the prosperity of rural Texans,” said State Director Edd Hargett. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Texas in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”