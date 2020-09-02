Firefighters battle central Lubbock fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the 3600 block of 32nd Street.
The fire started around 1:40 p.m.
According to Lt. Phillip Grandon with Lubbock Fire Rescue, an EMS crew was in the area and saw smoke coming from a house. They called the fire department.
When LFR arrived, they found an abandoned house engulfed in flames and the home next door was also on fire.
The backyard of the abandoned house also caught on fire, along with a shed and fencing.
The home next door was damaged by the fire, but the extent of the damage is not known at this time. The family was home when the fire started and they, along with their pet cat, were able to escape unharmed.
There is no word on how the fire started, but officials will be investigating the cause.
As of 3 p.m., the fire was nearly extinguished.
Officials will be searching the abandoned home as soon as the fire is out.
