3 injured after crash past Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured after a crash northwest of Shallowater early Wednesday morning.
The Department of Public Safety reports a milk truck was going west on County Road 1000 when it hit a pickup heading east in the wrong lane just after 2 a.m.
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the milk truck was taken to UMC with minor injuries.
DPS shut down parts of Highway 84 and were diverting traffic. Roadways should open up soon.
No other information is available at this time.
