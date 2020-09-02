KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mandy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mandy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Mandy is a 6-month-old pit mix who has been at the shelter for a week-and-a-half.
She is a nervous dog, so she might need an owner who is patient. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Mandy’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Sept. 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
