Multiple injuries reported after vehicle hydroplanes into oncoming traffic south of Hale Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have confirmed a two vehicle crash on I-27 near Mile Marker 32 around 8: 30 a.m Wednesday morning.
One vehicle was traveling northbound on I-27 and hydroplaned across the roadway and into the center median.
The vehicle continued into the southbound lanes of traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle, which was traveling southbound.
Both vehicles had multiple occupants.
Drivers and occupants from both vehicles were transported to both UMC in Lubbock, and hospitals in Plainview with unknown injuries.
KCBD will continue to provide updates as additional information is received.
