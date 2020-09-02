1 person with injuries after vehicle hits pedestrian on Spur 327 Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed a vehicle has crashed into a pedestrian Wednesday, September 2, just before 9 a.m.
The accident occurred on the westbound access road of Spur 327.
The pedestrian is confirmed to have moderate injuries.
Only 1 vehicle is reported to be involved and the driver has been reported to have no injuries.
First responders are still at the scene.
KCBD has crews at the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.