Rain chances and weather changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms will dot the area through this afternoon. More on that here in today’s story, plus in my extended forecast I cover the Labor Day Holiday Weekend and the weather changes I expect to follow.
The spotty rain showers and isolated thunderstorms mentioned will continue through this afternoon. Activity will die down quickly early this evening. Generally, the rain will be light, though thunderstorms may bring downpours, damaging wind gusts, and lightning.
Today otherwise will be mostly cloudy and not as hot. Highs will range from the low to upper 80s. Most of the area will top out in the mid-80s.
Tonight will be mostly fair, though areas of fog may develop and persist into Thursday morning. Lows will be mostly in the 60s with some 50s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area.
Tomorrow may begin with patchy fog and low clouds but will become mostly sunny. Winds will be light. The afternoon will be hotter. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid-90s.
Lumping Friday in with the Labor Day Weekend, the holiday period will be mostly sunny. In the Lubbock vicinity lows will be in the 60s and highs will range from near 90 to the mid-90s.
Do you have a jacket, or at least a sweat jacket, ready to go? Following the holiday weekend we may experience a significant change in weather. Data this morning is pointing to a chance of showers returning, but the first of the season significant drop in temperatures.
A strong cold front is expected Tuesday. Temperatures may peak early in the day before the front. Perhaps before sunrise. Temperatures may fall through the afternoon behind the front. The low for the day is likely to occur just before midnight.
With the above in mind, my current forecast high for Tuesday is low 80s, during the morning. My forecast low is in the upper 50s, in the late evening.
For Wednesday my forecast low is in the upper 40s and high in the 60s.
I expect to make changes to next week’s outlook. Watch for updates!
Later this morning I’ll add a list of rainfall totals here.
