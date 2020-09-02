2 sentenced after pleading guilty to murder of Matthew Ryan Sanchez

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of Matthew Ryan Sanchez.
Matthew Paul Cruz, 23, pled guilty Wednesday to the first degree felony charge of murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Canyon Brent Faull was indicted on first degree murder charges and pled guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter on March 25, 2019. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Court records indicate Faull was the primary suspect who fired the shotgun, killing Sanchez.
District Attorney Angela Overman described this as a senseless killing and said though Cruz did not pull the trigger, he is equally guilty for the murder of Matthew Sanchez.
“The message is clear,” Overman said. “If you act with intent to promote or assist another in the commission of a crime by soliciting, encouraging, aiding, or directing the other person to commit an offense, you will be held accountable for your actions and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law given the circumstances of the case.”
Police officers in Levelland were called to a house in the 100 block of Hickory Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2017.
When police arrived, they found Sanchez in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Sanchez was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police reports say Sanchez was shot as he was walking into the house, and was shot an unknown number of times as he tried to run away from the gunfire. During the investigation, detectives learned Cruz had a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to that charge and received deferred adjudication.
The police report says Faull told detectives he hid the weapon used in the shooting under the mattress in his bedroom.
Police say a 12-gauge shotgun was recovered from the house during the investigation. They also found spent shell casing, shotgun pellets and DNA at the scene.
