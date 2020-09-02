Sun and Heat Returning to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -While the National weather service rainfall reporting station at the airport lists about .80″ of rain for Lubbock last 24 hours, most of the city missed the rain.
A slow moving early morning storm drifted toward Lubbock and brought the rain to the airport. However, it then turned more to the southeast and moved through eastern Lubbock county and left only sprinkles over most of the city south of north loop 289.
Rain chances have decreased for most of the South Plains and the activity in the eastern region will move eastward and decrease by late tonight.
That means tomorrow and into the weekend it will remain dry and temperatures will climb higher.
While nighttime lows will be cooler the daytime highs will return to near or above 90 degrees tomorrow and stay near that mark through Saturday. It appears that we will return to the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
As far as the future, a strong cold front will bring much cooler air to the region by Tuesday. The afternoon highs are forecast to drop to the 70s through the middle of next week with a slight chance of rain
