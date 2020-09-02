WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference for Sept. 2, at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, September 2, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
On Tuesday, September 1, the City of Lubbock confirmed 269 new cases of Coronavirus, 100 recoveries and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 7,754: 1,918 active, 5,735 listed as recovered and 101 deaths.
