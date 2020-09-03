Big Spring man dies in crash near Colorado City

WESTBROOK, Texas (KCBD) - A 73-year-old man from Big Spring was killed in a crash early Thursday morning about three miles west of Westbrook, which is west of Colorado City.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-20.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials say Norman Eugene Corbell was traveling west on I-20 when the vehicle swerved into the bar ditch. The vehicle spun out of control, rolled over and struck a light pole.
Corbell was ejected and died at the scene.
He was taken to Kiker-Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City.
Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
