Big Spring man dies in crash near Colorado City
By Amber Stegall | September 3, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:46 AM

WESTBROOK, Texas (KCBD) - A 73-year-old man from Big Spring was killed in a crash early Thursday morning about three miles west of Westbrook, which is west of Colorado City.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-20.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say Norman Eugene Corbell was traveling west on I-20 when the vehicle swerved into the bar ditch. The vehicle spun out of control, rolled over and struck a light pole.

Corbell was ejected and died at the scene.

He was taken to Kiker-Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

