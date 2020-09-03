Boots and Badges receives $7,000 from South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Boots and Badges will receive a $7,000 donation, just in time for their annual fundraiser, from South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank.
Boots and Badges was created to help local first responders and their families who have experienced a catastrophic event. While this has always been a worthy cause, the events that happened in January of this year are a reminder of the value of this organization. Unfortunately, Lubbock lost two first responders and another was seriously injured working an accident during icy conditions. The need to continue supporting families during unfortunate events as such as these is important.
South Plains Electric Cooperative’s goal is to provide affordable and reliable electricity at the lowest possible cost. SPEC abides by the Seven Cooperative Principles, and one Principle is commitment to community. The Cooperative gives back to many charities and organizations in the local communities they serve. It’s part of the cooperative difference.
CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries throughout rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. As a cooperative, CoBank is also committed to supporting the communities it serves and regularly partners with its customers to invest in worthwhile charitable causes.
“South Plains Electric Cooperative was happy to partner with CoBank, and together, help make a difference locally,” said General Manager Dale Ancell. “Our goal is to improve the quality of life in our communities, and that reaches beyond providing electricity. We will do all we can to help locally.”
Aaron Cristan, Co-founder of Boots and Badges, said, “Your generous donation to Boots and Badges of the South Plains will help serve First Responders and their families, build appreciation and respect for their work and enhance public safety. Thank you for your support South Plains Electric and CoBank.”
South Plains Electric Cooperative’s donation was matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program. Sharing Success was established in 2012 to celebrate the International Year of the Cooperative. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $44 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.
“CoBank is delighted to support South Plains Electric Cooperative and Boots and Badges through our Sharing Success program,” said Dean Church, vice president, CoBank. “Sharing Success matches the charitable contributions of our customers to the organizations and causes they care about most, allowing the bank to make a positive impact and fulfill our mission of service to rural America.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.