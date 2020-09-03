Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

New high reached in COVID count, CDC says to ready for vaccine distribution, more protections made against evictions

By Michael Cantu | September 3, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 6:10 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and another death.

Hurricane Nana has made landfall in Belize.

Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, along with his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin today.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking states to begin to distribute an eventual coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC is also extending eviction protection for renters.

  • The order applies to anyone who qualified for direct payments under the CARES Act.
  • Renters must prove they tried to get government assistance and cannot pay because of harships from the pandemic.
  • Read more here: C.D.C. Halts Evictions, Citing Covid-19 Risks

