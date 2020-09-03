Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and another death.
- Of those cases, 173 are from Texas Tech; 164 of those are students.
- The City of Lubbock says the cases from Tech will be included in the city’s numbers.
Hurricane Nana has made landfall in Belize.
- It is expected to bring heavy rain to the Central American country.
- This should have no impact on weather, locally.
Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, along with his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin today.
- They will attend a community meeting regarding protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
- President Donald Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking states to begin to distribute an eventual coronavirus vaccine.
- The agency is working out plans to determine how to distribute the vaccine and who gets it first.
- Experts believe a vaccine is possible by early next year.
The CDC is also extending eviction protection for renters.
- The order applies to anyone who qualified for direct payments under the CARES Act.
- Renters must prove they tried to get government assistance and cannot pay because of harships from the pandemic.
