Frenship ISD partnering with Evie Mae’s to help students in BBQ cooking competitions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD’s culinary arts program is getting help from Evie Mae’s BBQ to help train high school students competing in barbecue competitions.
The Culinary Arts Program is one of the most popular CTE programs in the district. Students are learning about business and cooking, even getting hands-on experience in the kitchen and the barbecue pit. Two years ago, Frenship administrators entered students in a BBQ cooking competition.
“It’s called High School Barbecue, Inc. They can go to a couple of competitions a year around the state, and then they can qualify to go to state and things like that,” said Keith Patrick, Director Of Entrepreneurship and Innovation for Frenship ISD.
After the first competition, Patrick reached out to Arnis and Mallory Robbins, who own and run Evie Mae’s BBQ.
“They have taken care of us in multiple ways through caterings and other things and they’re just been very supportive of what we do. So we came to them last year and asked for their help with our BBQ team,” Patrick said.
“I just thought it was a great opportunity for us to help out the community and kind of spread the love for barbecue,” said Arnis Robbins.
Last year, the school borrowed a smoker from Robbins. It was the student’s second overall competition, but first with guidance from their mentors at Evie Mae’s.
Recently, Robbins built the school and students their own smoker. It took about two months to assemble and build. The school purchased all the materials.
“This smoker that we built as a 500-gallon trailer smoker, obviously, it’s got a single burner up front, one of the tournament items in the high school competition is pinto beans. So they needed a gas burner to be able to cook those,” Robbins explained. “It’s awesome.”
While Robbins wasn’t able to go to the competitions with students, one of his staff members was able to attend. Robbins said they’re all proud of the students’ hard work.
Robbins said he loved the enthusiasm and the pride of the students.
“He was beaming ear to ear... It was awesome,” Robbins said.
The custom-built smoker should be given to the school sometime in the next week or so. The students, along with the help from Robbins, will compete in the BBQ cook off sometime in the spring semester.
