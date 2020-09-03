Help still available for Lubbock residents struggling to make rent, mortgage payments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can still get help with rent or a mortgage in Lubbock, but the process may take some time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has halted evictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But that doesn’t end the obligation for anyone who needs to pay rent or a mortgage. As millions more file for first-time unemployment benefits, the need for assistance continues to increase.
Help is available around Lubbock, residents just need to know where to look.
“It’s one of those things of, it got very crazy,” Karen Murfee, director of Community Engagement, with the City of Lubbock, said.
That’s the department that works to provide relief for Lubbock citizens with newly formed COVID assistance options.
At last count her office has helped 1,100 households with rent assistance, more than 500 with utilities assistance and nearly 100 with mortgage assistance.
“We’ll look through and help them meet the criteria and figure out which program they fit in,” Murfee said.
Because of restrictions on COVID funds, that is not always easy.
The complexity of these applications could require an extended back-and-forth before an applicant can get help.
“Because a lot of the citizens that we’re helping right now,” she said. “They’ve never had to ask for assistance before.”
Murfee says the process of getting help can take two-to-three weeks or even a month.
That’s why her departments also works with local non-profits.
“A lot of times they’re the experts in their areas and assistance can be provided a lot quicker,” she said.
Since the pandemic, Erica Hitt, with the Salvation Army says the non-profit has helped save more than 400 Lubbock households from eviction.
“I don’t see the need declining,” Hitt said. “We’re still getting the same call volume – people are getting evicted.”
But money provided by the Salvation Army is depleting, and that money can only be used once, usually enough to cover the rent for one month.
The city offers payments that can cover about three months, but that, too, may be all you get.
“There could possibly be more money for mortgage assistance but right now we still have funding available,” Murfee said.
The department is looking for money that is needed for next year as more people need mortgage assistance.
The Salvation Army is also looking elsewhere.
“I do know that this is a need,” Hitt said. “And we want to continue on until we see that the need has declined.”
Get a link to Community Development applications here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.