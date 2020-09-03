KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ike

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ike, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ike is a 2-year-old black and white pit mix who has been at the shelter for about two weeks.
He is a sweetheart of a dog with a nub of a tail he loves to wiggle. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Ike’s adoption fees for Thursday, Sept. 3, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
