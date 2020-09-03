Labor Day plus a big weather change

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A significant change in our weather looms in our extended forecast. First, however, mild weather for the holiday weekend. It’s considered to be the unofficial end of summer.
Patchy fog and low clouds are possible this morning, otherwise today will be sunny, winds light, the afternoon hot. Highs will be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday, ranging from the low to upper 90s. Most of the area will top out in the mid-90s.
Fair tonight with a light breeze and lows mostly in the 60s. Like this morning, there will be some 50s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area.
Mostly sunny weather will continue tomorrow through Labor Day. A slight breeze may kick up from time to time. In the Lubbock area lows will be in the 60s, highs will range from near 90 to the mid-90s.
Jacket Ready?
Jacket weather, or at least sweat jacket weather, is on the way. Guidance this morning continues to point to the first significant drop in temperatures of the season. Some storms and rain may be part of the change.
A strong cold front will move through West Texas Tuesday. Temperatures likely will peak early in the day before the front and fall through the afternoon behind the front. The low for the day is likely to occur just before midnight.
Plan For It
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM). It’s a good time think and plan what you, your family, and your community will do if there’s a disaster. This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
This week is week one and the focus is on planning.
- Think about staying or evacuating. Under what conditions will you stay where you are or evacuate.
- Think about finances. Have critical records ready to go. Have cash on hand.
- Think about your tech. Have it and chargers ready to go.
- Think about your family’s unique situation. Needs may be greater if someone is disabled.
- Thank about seniors. Elderly people often need medication and other supplies others don’t.
- Think about family off site. Make a plan for students and military who may be away at school.
- Think about your pets. Pets and animals need food, water, and other supplies.
- Think about evacuation. Plan where you will go and how every family member will get in touch.
- Think about your skills. Be familiar with equipment and supplies you may need or encounter.
- Think about building a kit. That’s next week.
In the meantime, you can learn more at www.ready.gov
Weather Radio Outage
NOAA weather radio station WNG-561, which serves Plainview and the northern KCBD viewing area, will be off the air until further notice due to a telephone line issue. Technical staff are attempting to resolve the issue. NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is the parent federal agency of the NWS, the National Weather Service.
