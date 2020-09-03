Mail-in ballot voting: How to make sure your vote is counted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Texas, you can only vote by mail if you meet one of these qualifications.
- Over the age of 65
- Have a disability
- Confined in jail
- Will be out of the county during early voting through election day
How can I vote by mail?
- Ask the election’s office for a mail-in ballot application.
- Fill out the application and send it back to the elections office.
- The election’s office will send you a green envelope with your ballot inside.
- Fill out the ballot and vote, then send your ballot back with a yellow envelope that is provided.
- Call the election’s office to make sure your ballot was counted.
How could my ballot be rejected?
- A Signature Verification Committee will review your application and ballot to make sure your signatures match. Try to keep your signature consistent and do not let someone else sign your application or ballot.
- Make sure your application is completely filled out or the Election’s office will send your application back for corrections.
- Make sure your application is not torn or damaged.
- What is different this year for mail-in voting?
- You can bring your yellow envelope and ballot, in-person, to the Election’s office anytime before Election day. Before the pandemic, you could only bring your mail-in ballot in person on Election day.
- If you bring your mail-in ballot in-person, you must have a photo ID and the ballot that was mailed to you.
What are deadlines to keep in mind?
- Oct. 5- the last day to register to vote. If you have recently moved into the county or within the county, you will need to re-register with your updated address.
- Oct 23- you must have your mail-in ballot application delivered to the Election’s office by this date.
- Oct. 13- Early voting begins
- Oct. 30- Early voting ends
- Nov. 3- Election day
Call the Election’s office at (806) 775-1338 if:
- You are interested in becoming a poll worker
- To request your mail-in ballot application
- To make sure your ballot was received
- Any questions about the upcoming election
