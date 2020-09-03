Stanley from ’The Office’ told Lubbock Christian students to wear their masks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Leslie David Baker, also known as Stanley from The Office, reached out through a video message for the students of Lubbock Christian University to remind them to wear their masks and social distance.
Stanley referred to the coronavirus as no joke, as he explained the importance of mask wearing and social distancing.
During the video call Stanley humorously told students that want to flirt and look good of other students on campus to just wear extra eye make-up.
Stanley ended the video by saying is popular quote, “Did I stutter?!”
