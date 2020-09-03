Sun and Heat coming this way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cool mornings and warm afternoons as we enter the Labor Day weekend. The afternoon highs on Friday and Saturday will stay around 90 degrees.
As we move into the weekend it will get hotter and by Labor Day the high will be in the mid 90s.
However, that’s not going to last long as temperatures will take a big dive beginning Tuesday. It appears that we could see a difference of 30 degrees between Monday high compared to Wednesday afternoon temperature.
In addition, the nighttime lows will tumble to the mid to upper 40s for the area and Lubbock could be near record low territory.
Along with the drop in temps rain chances will increase on Tuesday and could continue through Thursday.
The weekend will be hot followed by a fall-like mid week forecast for the South Plains.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.