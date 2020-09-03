T-shirts to honor late Tommy McVay on sale now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Texas Tech has placed on sale a memorial t-shirt of the late Tommy McVay with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the scholarship endowment already in his name.
Texas Tech has partnered with Required Team Gear for the t-shirt, which is priced at $30 for men’s and women’s and $25 for youth sizes. The shirt, which features a replica image of McVay with his standard dark sunglasses and red croakies, is only available for purchase online.
To purchase, fans can visit RTGStores.com and then select “Register for access to RTG Stores” at the top of the screen. Any fan wishing to purchase a t-shirt will need to create an account and use “TMAC” as the Collection Code.
In addition to the t-shirt, Texas Tech will honor McVay throughout the 2020 season with a replica decal on every helmet. McVay, who served as Texas Tech’s Director of Football Operations for 23 seasons under five different head coaches, passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 76.
Texas Tech kicks off the 2020 season on Sept. 12 when the Red Raiders host Houston Baptist inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with coverage provided via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the Texas Tech Sports Network.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.