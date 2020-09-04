1 in custody, 1 at large after shooting in Drug Emporium parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit arrested 22-year-old Luis Alcadio Munoz in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on August 25 just after 1:30 a.m. at Drug Emporium, located at 5109 82nd Street.
The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Rodrick Jordan Estrada. Estrada has a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
The shooting on Aug. 25 left an 18-year-old in serious condition. It happened early Tuesday morning in a parking lot at 82nd Street and Slide Road.
The victim, 18-year-old Aaron Assiter, called 911 and said he “was bleeding from everywhere.”
When police arrived, they found he had been shot in the neck. When asked who shot him, the police report says Assiter refused to provide information.
Police asked him why he was shot. Assiter told police it was a “drug deal gone bad” and that the suspect shot him. Assiter told police there were drugs in the backseat of his vehicle. He was taken to University Medical Center by EMS for his injuries.
The Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service have also arrested 17-year-old Tanner James Stone in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on August 25 just after 1:30 a.m. at Drug Emporium, located at 5109 82nd Street.
Police say Stone was located in the 1300 block of 59th Street and taken into custody at 1 p.m. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
