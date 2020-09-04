Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Stollings prepares to sue Texas Tech, Lubbock reaches new COVID record, gas prices hit low before holiday weekend

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | September 4, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 6:06 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, former Lady Raider basketball coach, Marlene Stollings, plans to sue Texas Tech.

Lubbock set another record for newly reported COVID-19 cases.

Heading in Labor Day Weekend, the average gas prices are lower than it has been in the past.

  • Gas prices are set to be around $2.19 a gallon, nationally, which is the lowest since 2004.
  • The lowest gas prices you can find in Lubbock range from about $1.60 to $1.80.
  • Take a better look at gas prices here: Top 10 Lowest Prices

Federal agents killed the suspect in a deadly shooting during a protests in Portland, Oregon.

