Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, former Lady Raider basketball coach, Marlene Stollings, plans to sue Texas Tech.
- According to ESPN, Stollings says she was fired without cause.
- Texas Tech fired Stollings last month amid allegations of mistreatment by players.
- Read more here: Ex-women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings prepares to sue Texas Tech over firing
Lubbock set another record for newly reported COVID-19 cases.
- There are 304 new cases, which includes numbers from Texas Tech.
- There are 2,350 active cases.
- Get a detailed look here: Texas Tech University: 47 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, 671 total
Heading in Labor Day Weekend, the average gas prices are lower than it has been in the past.
- Gas prices are set to be around $2.19 a gallon, nationally, which is the lowest since 2004.
- The lowest gas prices you can find in Lubbock range from about $1.60 to $1.80.
- Take a better look at gas prices here: Top 10 Lowest Prices
Federal agents killed the suspect in a deadly shooting during a protests in Portland, Oregon.
- Investigators say Michael Reinoehl shot Aaron Danielson during a clash between opposing groups.
- Reinhoehl claims he acted in self defense.
- Read more here: Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest
