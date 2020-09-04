End Zone Player Profile: Justyn Lloyd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After all the uncertainty surrounding this football season, Slaton defensive end, Justyn Lloyd is proud to be back on the field, and out of trouble.
“It teaches me real discipline, like discipline in the classroom, said Lloyd. “Like I was a bad kid growing up, getting in trouble and stuff. So it just helped me stay good in class, keep my grades right.”
Growing up in Slaton hasn’t been easy for the junior, but in the 7th grade he found his passion for football and a meaningful mentor in Lawrence Johnson. The two formed a bond in 2014, when Lloyd joined the pre-athletics program.
Lloyd said, “It’s pretty deep, he knows me personally. Like, he’s kept me out of trouble back in 7th grade so I look up to him pretty good.”
Johnson described a young Lloyd as a tall and lanky kid that he figured he could help utilize his size and speed to help him become a great football player. And over the years, he would continue to play a big role in his development.
“It’s one of those deals where love has been tough,” said Johnson. “You know I love that kid and he knows it because I show him instead of me just telling him. I show him, I hold him to a high standard, high level of accountability for that kid and he knows that.”
This season Lloyd is making the transition to defensive end from linebacker and is already making an impact. But coaches say it’s up to him to see how far he can truly go with the game.
Johnson said, “Football is a tool for life and so we try to use football to help our kids in life situations. And so for him to understand that his mind is what can kind of get him away from Slaton, if he chooses to go to college. You know we just want to give him options you know when he graduates in May.”
Last week, Lloyd earned the defensive player of the week for the Tigers after their game against Snyder. He hopes to continue to have a strong season, and convert it into an even better senior year and earn a full-ride football scholarship.
