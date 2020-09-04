END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Idalou 40 Clyde 13
Denver City 28 Littlefield 14
Wellington 22 New Deal 14
Post 39 Forsan 7
Smyer 40 Plains 12
Shallowater 34 Seminole 14
Lazbuddie 68 Lorenzo 32
Levelland 26 Snyder 10
Farwell 42 Bovina 7
Olton 33 Dimmitt 6
Sweetwater Brownsboro canceled
Valley 56 Petersburg 6
Klondike 52 Midland TLC 0
Jayton 54 Aspermont 6
Sundown 59 Sudan 15
Muleshoe 42 Lamesa 6
Kress 63 Loop 6
Groom 62 Paducah 16
Blackwell 62 Meadow 14
Whitharral 54 Wellman-Union 8
Roosevelt 46 New Home 0
Floydada 22 Kermit 6
O’Donnell 88 Garden City 50
Memphis 30 Crosbyton 16
Hermleigh 58 Baird 20
Hale Center 24 Highland Park 0
Hedley 34 Silverton 28
Friona 27 Borger 21
Whiteface 64 Wilson 19
Westbrook 38 Borden County 30
Ira 52 Leuders-Avoca 6
Springlake-Earth 48 Hart 0
Tulia 10 Brownfield 7
Dumas 38 Estacado 13
Abernathy 21 Slaton 13
Happy 51 Nazareth 44
Lubbock Titans 58 Cotton Center 28
Dawson 0 Buena Vista 1 forfeit
Tahoka 26 Seagraves 14
