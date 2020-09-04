END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 4

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 4
By Pete Christy | September 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 4 (Part 2)

Idalou 40 Clyde 13

Denver City 28 Littlefield 14

Wellington 22 New Deal 14

Post 39 Forsan 7

Smyer 40 Plains 12

Shallowater 34 Seminole 14

Lazbuddie 68 Lorenzo 32

Levelland 26 Snyder 10

Farwell 42 Bovina 7

Olton 33 Dimmitt 6

Sweetwater Brownsboro canceled

Valley 56 Petersburg 6

Klondike 52 Midland TLC 0

Jayton 54 Aspermont 6

Sundown 59 Sudan 15

Muleshoe 42 Lamesa 6

Kress 63 Loop 6

Groom 62 Paducah 16

Blackwell 62 Meadow 14

Whitharral 54 Wellman-Union 8

Roosevelt 46 New Home 0

Floydada 22 Kermit 6

O’Donnell 88 Garden City 50

Memphis 30 Crosbyton 16

Hermleigh 58 Baird 20

Hale Center 24 Highland Park 0

Hedley 34 Silverton 28

Friona 27 Borger 21

Whiteface 64 Wilson 19

Westbrook 38 Borden County 30

Ira 52 Leuders-Avoca 6

Springlake-Earth 48 Hart 0

Tulia 10 Brownfield 7

Dumas 38 Estacado 13

Abernathy 21 Slaton 13

Happy 51 Nazareth 44

Lubbock Titans 58 Cotton Center 28

Dawson 0 Buena Vista 1 forfeit

Tahoka 26 Seagraves 14

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.