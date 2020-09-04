KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Haddie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Haddie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Haddie is a 4-year-old brown and white female pit who has been at the shelter for nearly a month.
She is a very loving dog that would be a wonderful addition for any family. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Haddie’s adoption fees for Friday, Sept. 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
