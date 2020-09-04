Labor Day Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Some great weather to wrap-up this week and head into the Labor Day weekend. Lubbock’s high was 90 after and morning low of 63 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and around 88 to 90 degrees in Lubbock and most of the South Plains will be in that temperature range.
For the rest extended weekend you can expect low 90s on Sunday and mid 90s on Monday.
Skies will be sunny and rain is not expected over the 3 day period.
After Labor day, not so nice for all of the area and Texas in general.
An unusually strong cold front will blast through the region beginning Tuesday morning.
That front will bring about a 30-40 degree difference in temperatures between the weekend high temperatures and the afternoon temps by Wednesday.
In fact, there could be some record low temperatures for all of the region by Wednesday and Thursday with some northern areas in the 30s.
Showers and storms will develop along a cold front Tuesday and rain will continue until Wednesday evening. The northwest South Plains may even see a wintry mix by Wednesday morning.
This will be a major drop in temps for the area.
