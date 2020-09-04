Lions Club donates custom trike to Amherst woman with Cerebral Palsy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ceci Schroeder is a 19-year-old Amherst woman with cerebral palsy who is collecting shoes to help her raise funds to buy and train a service dog.
Last night, members of the Lubbock redbud lions club donated a custom trike to Ceci.
The group also honored Ceci and her family with a dinner and ceremony. Ceci said she was excited to have a bike that she can now ride.
Joe Tarver with the Lions Club says he’s been making bikes and trikes for kids all over the world for about 40 years. He’s made about 5,000 bikes and given them to kids and their families free of charge.
“There’s so many children in the country that need equipment like this, the children that, like Ceci, can’t get regular exercise, the cycles will allow that exercise for them and prevent secondary conditions if they exercise on a regular basis,” Tarver said.
Ceci also says that she has selected a dog from an area animal shelter, and that dog will now go through training to become her official service dog.
Read more on ceci’s shoe collection fundraiser in the story below:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.