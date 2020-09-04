Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to north Lubbock apartment fire, no injuries reported

LFR responds to central Lubbock apartment fire (Source: Viewer photo)
By KCBD Staff | September 4, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 8:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue crews worked to extinguish an apartment fire north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway Friday night.

Officials say the call came in around 6:33 p.m. Extra crews were called to the scene at Cora Apartments for a reserve of manpower.

No injuries have been reported so far. LFR says the fire has affected 14 units, with two units occupied, displacing four people from the apartment.

Just before 8 p.m., LFR reported the fire had been extinguished. The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.

