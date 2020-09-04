Lubbock ISD reports 42 cases since start of school, Rollo ‘extremely proud’ of students and teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been three weeks since school started for Lubbock ISD and Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo says she is pleased that cases in the district are from outside exposure, saying there is no evidence of community spread.
She says more than 100 individuals have quarantined because they’ve been around a positive person and this quarantining is helping reduce the spread of the virus.
“We’ve had over 100 people who have either self-reported or we’ve been notified by the health department that that they have been exposed by a family member that has tested positive.”
Dr. Rollo says you must quarantine if you’ve been around a positive case, adding her goals are to keep students and staff safe and continue to provide an education for students. So far, 20 students and 22 staff members, including student teachers, have tested positive for the coronavirus across multiple campuses. Those asked to leave campus can do virtual school if they’re a student or teach from home if they’re a teacher.
“So there is no campus that seems to have more than others… it’s across multiple campuses.”
Dr. Rollo says she’s proud of students and staff for following the rules since school resumed.
“I know that it’s challenging with all of the extra protocols in place and cleaning protocols but I’ve been on multiple campuses over the past three weeks. Teachers as they greet the students are also spraying hand sanitizer. Students are helping to clean their area as they leave each area. I’m extremely proud of the way our staff and students have handled this.”
If the school district determines there is an outbreak on a campus, plans are in place, but she recommends also following these protocols outside of school.
“Our students are learning and have the positive school experience. We want to keep things as normal as possible for them so we can continue education.”
Dr. Rollo said the TEA is coming up with an online dashboard soon for the public to see which campuses in different districts across the state have positive cases. Right now, only parents, faculty, and students are notified if their own campus has a positive case.
