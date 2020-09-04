Sheriff’s office finds new developments in 2003 cold case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will host a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss new developments in the 2003 murder of 21-year-old Cynthia Palacio.
She was found dead on a road west of Slaton. Evidence shows she was strangled.
Nearly one year later, 21-year-old Linda Trevino Carbajal was also found dead near the same area. Police have reason to believe the same suspect was involved in both murders.
In 2014, KCBD NewsChannel 11′s investigates team reported police were searching for a Hispanic or possibly Native American man.
