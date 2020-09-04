Summer’s end, but Autumn’s knocking

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Relatively mild weather will continue through the holiday weekend, but a strong cold front arriving Tuesday will bring a 40-degree or more temperature drop, wind, and precipitation.
Holiday Weekend Getting Underway
Areas of low clouds and patchy fog are possible this morning, otherwise the day will be sunny. Winds will continue light. Temperatures will climb from the 60s this morning to the 90s this afternoon. Highs generally will range from near 90 to the low 90s.
Fair skies, light winds, and temperatures similar to this morning return tonight. Lows will range from near 60 to the mid-60s.
Areas of low clouds and patchy fog are likely Saturday morning, otherwise the day will be mostly sunny. Winds will continue light. High temperatures generally will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Summer’s End
Labor Day is known as the unofficial last day of summer. Here’s how the season ends.
Fair skies follow through Monday, Labor Day. A bit of a breeze may kick up Monday. Sunday’s peak temperatures from the upper 80s to mid-90s. Monday’s in the 90s with potentially the hottest areas peaking near 100 degrees.
Autumn Knocking
A strong cold front will move through West Texas Tuesday. Temperatures likely will peak early in the day before the front and fall through the afternoon behind the front. The low for the day is likely to occur just before midnight.
Autumn’s knocking, and hard.
Do you have a jacket ready? I’m anticipating the season’s first significant drop in temperatures. From Monday to Wednesday’s highs will drop by 40 or more degrees.
Check back later this morning. I’ll be adding a bit more detail about the change on the way.
