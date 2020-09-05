﻿I Beat Pete: CupCheck Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this weeks challenge, we played a new outdoor tailgating game, CupCheck.
CupCheck was created by ten Major League Baseball players.
You throw frisbees at two poles with cups on them 20 to 25 feet away. If the frisbee goes between the 10 inches of the two poles and doesn’t knock the cups up you get three points.
If your frisbee knocks a cup off and it hits the ground it’s two points. If both hit the ground it’s four points.If your opponent catches the cup with one hand before it hits the ground, they get a point.
You play to 21. There are springs in the poles so the cups fly all over the place.
This was a fun and competitive challenge.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
